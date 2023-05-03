Ad
Doja Cat broke THIS rule at the 2023 Met Gala

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Doja Cat broke an important rule at the 2023 Met Gala.

The star-studded event, which took place in New York on Monday, honoured the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Doja Cat dressed up as Karl’s beloved cat Choupette for the fundraiser, completing the look with a prosthetic cat nose.

The 27-year-old was spotted “hitting a vape” at the gala, despite Anna Wintour’s ban on smoking.

Just hours before the Met Gala, the Vogue editor-in-chief and MET museum curator Andrew Bolton were asked about the “best way to never be invited back again” during a CBS Mornings interview.

They replied: “Smoking.”

 

Doja Cat ditched vaping last year, after undergoing tonsil surgery to remove an abscess caused by the vapes.

A source close to the rapper told Page Six that there was no nicotine in the device, insisting it only contained flavoured water vapour.

