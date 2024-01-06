Details emerge about plane crash that killed actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters

More details have emerged about the plane crash that killed Christian Oliver and his two daughters in the Caribbean.

The German-born actor, whose real name was Christian Klepser, died alongside his daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, when their aircraft went down just west of Petit Nevis, a tiny private island near Bequia, on Thursday.

The single-engine plane’s pilot, Robert Sachs, also died in the crash.

A statement from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force confirmed the aircraft was traveling from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” said the local authorities.

“Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

Their bodies were recovered by the SVG Coast Guard, and were taken to a mortuary where post-mortem examinations will determine their cause of death.

A statement the Klepser family said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members.

“Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances.”

“Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.

“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities. Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany,” the statement continued.

“Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.”

“Please honor the family’s request for privacy at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, there is a GoFundMe set up for the family for anyone wishing to donate.”

Christian held a number of acting credits, included the films The Baby-Sitters Club, The Good German, Speed Racer and Valkyrie.

In his last Instagram post, shared on January 1st, Christian posted a photo from the beach and said: “Greetings from somewhere in paradise!

“To community and love …2024 her we come!”