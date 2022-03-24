Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirm their romance

Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand have confirmed their romance.

The Netflix stars, who play Tory Nichols and Eli Moskowitz on the comedy drama series, told TMZ earlier this week that they have been dating “for a while”.

Jacob said: “We had fun on set and then hung out off set.”

The 22-year-old revealed he has known Peyton since he was 15 years old and was close to her brother Spencer List, adding: “That was kind of awkward having to be like, ‘Hey man, I like your sister.'”

Jacob also admitted he isn’t too worried about any repercussions if the romance doesn’t work out, confirming that no matter what, he’d stay on the show.

The actor said: “I’ve never dated anyone I work with before. I don’t know, it’s kind of like trial by fire almost.”