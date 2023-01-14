Chrissy Teigen welcomes new baby with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has welcomed another baby with her husband John Legend.

According to PEOPLE, the proud dad confirmed the news at a private concert on Friday, hours after their baby was born.

The 43-year-old told the audience that he had a “blessed day” after welcoming a “little baby this morning.”

The singer said while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” he felt “energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

The news comes two years after the couple sadly lost their third child in October 2020, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Chrissy and John tied the knot in 2013, and are parents to 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles.