Chrissy Teigen hits back at claims she used a surrogate to welcome her baby daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen has hit back at claims she used a surrogate to welcome her baby daughter Esti.

The 37-year-old and her husband John Legend welcomed their youngest child, who was conceived via in vitro fertilization, on January 13, 2023.

On Sunday, the mother-of-three shared a sweet snap of their baby girl on Instagram, which sadly attracted the attention of some online trolls.

In the comment section, a follower asked if she had welcomed Esti via surrogate, to which another follower replied claiming Chrissy used a bump prosthetic “called a moonbump.”

In response to the comment, the TV personality shared an image from her C-section to her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump’.”

Chrissy announced the birth of Esti via Instagram in January, by sharing a sweet snap of their older children Miles and Luna holding her.

She wrote: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕.”

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

The birth of their daughter Esti came two years after the couple sadly lost their third child in October 2020, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Chrissy and John tied the knot in 2013.

The couple are also parents to their 7-year-old daughter Luna, and 4-year-old son Miles.