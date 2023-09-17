Chrissy Teigen and John Legend renew their wedding vows in stunning Italian ceremony

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend renewed their wedding vows in a stunning Italian ceremony over the weekend.

The couple, who are parents to four children, first tied the knot in 2013.

To mark their 10th wedding anniversary, the All Of Me singer and the cookbook author jetted off to Lake Como to exchange vows for a second time in front of family and friends.

In photos published by MailOnline, Chrissy was seen wearing a stunning black-and-white dress for the occasion, while her husband donned a black-and-white tuxedo.

The vow renewal ceremony took place at Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, which is where the couple got married ten years prior.

Chrissy and John first met on the set of his music video for Stereo in 2006.

The couple went red carpet official at the Grammy Awards in 2008 and got engaged in 2011.

Speaking about the first time they met on The Wendy Williams Show back in 2014, Chrissy said: “We did the music video. We were together for like 12 hours.”

“We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel, and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night.”

Chrissy and John are parents to a 7-year-old daughter named Luna, a 4-year-old son named Miles, daughter Esti – who was born in January – and son Wren – who they welcomed via surrogacy this year.

The couple sadly lost their baby son Jack in October 2020, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.