Chris Hemsworth ‘stepping back’ from his acting career following health update

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly stepping back from his acting career.

Back in November, the Australian actor revealed he is at very high risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

The Thor star, 39, discovered he carries two copies of the gene APOE4 while filming his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries ‘Limitless’.

At the time, Chris told Vanity Fair he’s “not talking about retiring by any means”, but a source has since told Page Six that he is taking a break from acting.

The Hollywood heartthrob has four upcoming projects – including reprising his role as Thor in an upcoming Avengers sequel.

The insider claims that after those projects, “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk for] Alzheimer’s”.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in November after discovering he’s at risk of developing Alzheimer’s, Chris said: “Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we’ll somehow avoid it.

“We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”

“For me, the positive of it was like: ‘Right, if I didn’t know this information, I wouldn’t have made the changes I made.’ I just wasn’t aware of any of it, so now I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way.”

The former Home and Away star shares three children with his wife Elsa Pataky – a daughter named India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8.

Speaking about how he’s dealt with the news, Chris continued: “Very quickly it became a self deprecating sort of joke, if you will. It’s just the way I am, my family, there’s a sense of humour.”

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I’ve experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear.”