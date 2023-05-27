Cher reveals heartbreaking details about final visit with the late Tina Turner

Cher has revealed heartbreaking details about her final visit with the late Tina Turner.

The legendary singer passed away at her home in Switzerland on May 24, at the age of 83.

Her representatives have since confirmed to DailyMail.com that her cause of death has been attributed to natural causes.

Tina suffered from a number of health issues over the years, including high blood pressure, a battle with intestinal cancer, and kidney failure.

During an episode of MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Cher revealed she had recently paid a visit to her late friend at her Switzerland home.

“I started going to visit her because I thought, ‘I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven’t forgotten her,’” she explained.

“So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy.”

Cher and Tina Turner performing “Shame, Shame, Shame” on The Cher Show, 1975 pic.twitter.com/ISgNY3pDTa — David Rush (@dav1drush) May 24, 2023

Cher revealed that Tina had been sceptical about her visits, insisting she couldn’t “spend too much time” around people because of her declining health.

“Then five hours later we were laughing like craz … She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it.”

The singer noted that Tina remained “so strong” after battling “this sickness for such a long time.”

In a heartbreaking revelation, the 77-year-old added: “But I know, towards the end, she told me once, she said, ‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore.’ She just didn’t want to do it anymore.”

Tina and Cher were best friends for 60 years!#TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/IhmKVoLIhv — Allen Marshall (@AllenCMarshall) May 26, 2023

Tina’s death was announced in a statement via her representatives on Wednesday.

It read: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Her husband Erwin Bach, who she married in 2013, stepped in to donate his kidney to her in 2017.

Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the US-born singer was best known for her hits including Proud Mary, (Simply) The Best, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Tina is survived by her music executive husband Erwin, and two adult sons.

She and Erwin wed in 2013, and had been living in Switzerland since 1994.

The songstress was previously married to Ike Turner, who died in 2007, between 1962 and 1978.

Tina rose to fame as part of the Ike and Tina Turner duo in the 70s, before launching her hugely successful solo career.