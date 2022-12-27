Cher, 76, sparks rumours she’s engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend

Is Cher engaged?

The singer, 76, took to Twitter on Christmas Day to share a photo of a huge diamond ring she received from her new boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36.

She wrote: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

One fan replied to the tweet: “Did he propose?”

Another wrote: “Congratulations grab happiness with both hands, but have a pre nup too x”

The ‘Goddess of Pop’ confirmed her romance with Alexander just last month.

In a series of tweets, Cher revealed that she met the music producer at Paris Fashion Week, and that he has met her family.

The songstress also hit back at those criticizing the couple’s 40-year age gap.

She wrote: “I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

In another tweet, Cher exclaimed: “Love doesn’t know math!”

Alexander was previously in a relationship with model Amber Rose, and the former couple share a three-year-old son called Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Cher was married to Sonny Bono, who she shares son Chaz with, from 1964 to 1975.

Sonny died in 1998 at age 62 from injuries sustained after hitting a tree while skiing.

She was later married from 1975 to 1978 to late singer Gregg Allman, who died in 2017. They share son Elijah Blue Allman.

