Cara Delevingne gives her thoughts on Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce: ‘There’s definitely something very different about them’

Cara Delevingne has given her insight on Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce in a new interview.

The pair have been dominating headlines since they were first linked back in September, with Travis being spotted at Taylor’s The Eras Tour concerts in recent weeks.

Taylor’s friend model and actress Cara, has now spoken to E! News and shared her true thoughts on their relationship.

The 31-year-old revealed to the publication at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, that she is “so, so happy” for her friend.

“There’s definitely something very different about them.”

The Suicide Squad star continued: “I’m always rooting for my girl.”

This is not the first friend of Taylor’s to give their take on her relationship with the NFL player.

Gigi Hadid also recently opened up how she really feels about the pair’s budding romance.

The 28-year-old model shut down claims that she “doesn’t support” her friend’s relationship with the sports star.

The supermodel commented under a picture of an article on Perez Hilton’s Instagram account that claimed Gigi “didn’t agree” with the new relationship.

Gigi wrote: “I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week with Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️‍🔥”

The claims that Gigi had concerns about Taylor and Travis’ relationship seem to have stemmed from a source who spoke to US Weekly and said: “One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]… She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon.”

Gigi Hadid responds to reports that friends of Taylor Swift, like her and Selena Gomez, are concerned about Travis Kelce romance: “Didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.” pic.twitter.com/f1IR24crV2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 14, 2023

These comments come after Taylor and her group of girl-friends have stepped out a number of time in recent weeks.

Cara, Gigi, Selena, Sophie Turner and Britney Mahomes were recently papped heading to Bond St restaurant in New York City and appeared to be in great spirits as a few of the ladies linked arms.