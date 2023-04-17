Camila Cabello ‘confirms’ her relationship with Shawn Mendes is back on – after Coachella reunion

Camila Cabello appears to have confirmed her relationship with Shawn Mendes is back on.

The Señorita singers, who announced their split in November 2021, reunited at Coachella over the weekend.

A video of the pair packing on the PDA during the music festival later went viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

Shawn and Camila 💙 I love them together pic.twitter.com/DUxAqysffu — Shawn Mendes Fans (@ShawnMendesFans) April 15, 2023

In a new viral video, which was shared on Twitter, Camila and Shawn are seen walking around the festival with a group of friends.

A reporter asks Camila: “Camila, are you guys back together?”

The former Fifth Harmony star then says “Yes”, but it is unclear whether she is answering the reporter or responding to a friend.

Shawn and Camila announced their split via Instagram back in November 2021.

At the time, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2020, Shawn admitted he and Camila had discussed getting engaged, describing her as his “forever person”.

“I really think when you know, you know,” he told the publication. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

“I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast… But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”