Britney Spears under investigation over alleged dispute with employee

Britney Spears is being investigated after a staff member at her home reported an alleged dispute between them to the authorities.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the singer’s home in California, after an employee accused her of slapping a mobile phone out of their hands.

No one was injured during the alleged incident, and reports taken by officers will be handed over to prosecutors for consideration.

In response to the investigation, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told the BBC it was “nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

“Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately,” he continued.

“To its credit, the Sheriff’s Office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanour…’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries’.”

Britney hired attorney Mathew Rosengart last month to represent her amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Just last week, the 39-year-old’s father Jamie Spears agreed to step down as her conservator – after her legal team filed a request to have him removed.