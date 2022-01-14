Britney Spears slams sister Jamie Lynn after watching her tell-all interview on GMA

Britney Spears has publicly slammed her sister Jamie Lynn, after watching her tell-all interview on Good Morning America.

The 30-year-old appeared on the show to promote her forthcoming memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’, which will be released on January 18.

During her interview, the Zoey 101 star broke down in tears as she discussed her “complicated” relationship with Britney.

Jamie Lynn also said she “went out of her way” to help Britney end her conservatorship, despite the singer’s claims her family never helped her.

In a lengthy post shared on Twitter on Thursday night, Britney responded to her younger sister’s comments on GMA.

Britney noted that she watched Jamie Lynn’s interview with a 104 degree fever, as she’s been feeling under the weather.

The 40-year-old wrote: “Looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book… I watched it with a 104 fever lol and It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.”

“Just couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad… of course I’m a drama queen if I get sick so I think I was dying !!! I’m not even joking … My body had chill bumps everywhere, like I was freezing yet my body was extremely hot and I couldn’t move …. it was pretty intense.”

“I’m fine today, just sore and the fever has made my head extremely sensitive!!!! I also couldn’t even touch my own body … my skin was too sensitive. Ok, enough about my sick experience … Anyways, the 2 things that did bother my that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control,” she continued.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at the time … so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

“Then where the lady mentioned why did she accused you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby.”

“She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years of remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!! 13 years later they assign me as the MOTHER OF ALL … heart of gold.”

“Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted…. But see, I always was the bigger person,” Britney wrote.

“They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it. But see, now it’s a joke … the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams.”

Revealing she’s taking a break from social media, the mother-of-two added: “I won’t be doing Instagram for a while.”

“The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I’ve given enough … MORE than enough. I was never given back ever what I want.”

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Back in October, Britney said her family has hurt her “deeper than you’ll ever know”, and she recently unfollowed her younger sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram.