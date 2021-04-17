The singer has addressed her fans' concerns on social media

Britney Spears responds to fans’ concerns over her wellbeing

Britney Spears has responded to fans’ concerns over her wellbeing in a new Instagram video.

Amid the #FreeBritney movement, fans have expressed concern for the pop singer, who hasn’t performed since 2017.

However, the 39-year-old has insisted she’s “totally fine” and “extremely happy”.

In her latest Instagram video, Britney answered some of her fans’ burning questions.

At the end of the clip, she said: “Next question is: ‘Am I OK?’ Yes, I’m totally fine.”

“I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now, because, um, I’m enjoying myself,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The news comes after the mother-of-two recently admitted she “cried for two weeks” after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Produced by the The New York Times, the film documented the singer’s rise to stardom, and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The film shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and featured interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship.

It also showed the misogyny and media scrutiny the pop star faced throughout her career, with many viewers describing the documentary as “heartbreaking” and “shocking”.