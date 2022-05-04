Britney Spears hits out at her father and former conservator Jamie for ‘making her feel ugly’

Britney Spears has hit out at her father and former conservator Jamie for “making her feel ugly”.

The singer, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a black-and-white photo of her when she was younger.

In the lengthy caption, the 40-year-old recalled feeling “pretty” when she was 13, but said that all changed during her controversial conservatorship – which was terminated last year.

She wrote: “13 was the age I actually felt kinda pretty … I think my rebellious days were due to the fact that I always had to be perfect and pretty 💅🏼 … then I went to the extremes and went wild and naughty 😈 😈 😈 … but in those rebellious days I honestly still felt hot as fuck 🔥 🔥 🔥 !!!”

“One thing the conservatorship did to me … and one of the things that hurt me the most … is that I was always being told I was fat and never good enough 😔 😔 😔 💔 💔 💔 !!! My dad always made me feel like I had to try … try … try !!! BIG TIME !!!”

“He ruined the deep seed of my existence … the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13 … my confidence … my swag … my inner dialogue … and yes even my sex life 🙊 🙊 🙊 … all completely ruined !!! He made me feel ugly … therefore I was 😢 😢 😢 !!!”

Britney continued: “Trust me … feeling pretty is a whole different world … I know because I’ve witnessed both !!! If that makes some people feel uncomfortable … GOOD … uncomfortable conversation is great !!!”

“The moment the conservatorship was over … I felt so good about myself !!! And guess what … I stopped trying so damn hard and yes I entered a whole new world 🌱 🌱 🌱 !!! I felt beautiful … therefore I was 💗 💗 💗 !!!”

“I might feel that way but the psychological damage from my dad and EVERY SINGLE FUCKING person who went along with it will always be there 🤬🤬🤬 !!! What you think … therefore you are !!! I kinda feel 13 again 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ 😉 😉 😉 !!!”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

Following a lengthy court battle, the 40-year-old’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.