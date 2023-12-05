Britney Spears ‘considering reconciling’ with father Jamie after his leg amputation

Britney Spears is reportedly considering reconciling with her father Jamie Spears, after he was forced to have his leg amputated due to a nasty infection.

According to TMZ, the 71-year-old has had over five surgeries on his leg, all of which were unsuccessful – leaving amputation as the only option.

The outlet has reported that Jamie is “not doing well” since the operation a month ago.

A source said: “Jamie had a massive infection in one of his legs that landed him in a hospital for weeks.

“He had 5 unsuccessful surgeries to contain the infection, and doctors decided the only way to proceed was amputation.”

Insiders have also claimed that Britney has admitted to missing her dad, and has “talked about sending him money to help him out.”

The source added: “There’s nothing Jamie would rather have than a reconciliation with his daughter, and he harbours no ill will.”

The news comes after the 42-year-old reunited with her mother Lynne and brother Bryan last week to celebrate her birthday.

Lynne shared a snippet of the day on social media, posting a photo of her and Britney cuddling on the couch to her Instagram Story.

The popstar’s mom wrote: “Happy Birthday to Britney spears. I am so happy you are your momma are together at last. Here’s to healing and a life of happiness, freedom and bonds that will never be broken!”

The mother and daughter spoke for the first time in May this year ,after three years of silence.

At the time, Britney told fans on social media, “My sweetmama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years… it’s been such a long time… with family there’s always wounds that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!”

“After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, i feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!! Psss.. I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!”