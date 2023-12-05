Britney Spears’ mother is ‘really making an effort’ to repair relationship with singer

Lynne Spears, the mother of pop-icon Britney Spears is reportedly “making an effort” to repair her relationship with the singer.

This comes after the mother-of-two attended the Gimmie More singer’s 42nd birthday party on Friday.

The pair’s relationship has been put under strain over recent years, due to Britney’s conservatorship, which came to an end in 2021.

A source has informed PEOPLE that the pop-singer is still “hurt” by her mother, who she feels “could have done more to help her.”

“Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that,” the insider noted, who also said that “Britney can be very stubborn.”

The source said that the 68-year-old is “very apologetic to Britney” and “takes full blame.”

“Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life. Britney likes spending time with her,” the source continued.

“They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other.”

After the news broke that Lynne celebrated her daughter’s birthday alongside the star, a second source told the publication that, “being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family.”

Back in May, Britney confirmed to her Instagram followers that she was in the process of mending her fractured relationship with her mother.

In a post, the Toxic singer wrote:”My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!”

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!,” Britney added.