Britney Spears calls out paparazzi for ’embarrassing’ her: ‘F*** you’

The singer has faced intense media scrutiny throughout her career

Britney Spears has called out the paparazzi for “embarrassing” her.

The singer is currently on holidays in Maui, an island off Hawaii, and took to Instagram to share a strongly worded message to the paps photographing her.

The 39-year-old wrote: “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture 📸🙄”

“But not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing 😬😳🙃 !!!!!”

“I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F*** YOU AND F*** OFF 💋💋💋 !!!!”

The post included a video with Lily Allen’s 2009 track ‘F*** You’ playing, with Britney adding: “If you are a pap, an or ANYONE in my space, DON’T TALK TO ME WHILE I’M TEXTING. IT’S RUDE.”

“THIS IS WHAT FANS & PAPS SHOULD BE DOING INSTEAD !!!” she wrote, showing a clip of a crowd of fans singing Britney’s 2000 hit ‘Oops I Did It Again’ during a recent Pride parade.

Britney has dominated headlines in recent months, following the release of the New York Times produced documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’.

The film followed the singer’s rise to stardom, including the misogyny and media scrutiny the pop star faced throughout her career, and the events that led to her conservatorship battle.

It also shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and featured interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship – which was established in 2008 after Britney suffered an alleged breakdown.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put the pop star’s estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The 39-year-old’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Last week, Britney spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about her conservatorship, which she described as “abusive”.

You can read Britney’s full testimony here.

