Brad Pitt spotted celebrating his 60th birthday in Paris with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt has been spotted celebrating his 60th birthday in Paris with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The Oscar winner was seen galavanting around the City of Love with his 33-year-old girlfriend, as he celebrated his milestone birthday.

The couple were first linked in November 2022, and the pair have been spotted together on several occasions over the past year.

Brad Pitt and Inés in París 🗼❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/DXgaZqipgs — A List ⭐ (@aphotos23_) December 20, 2023

In pictures published by Mail Online, Brad and Ines can be seen looking cosy as they arrive to watch singer Asaf Avidan perform at the Théatre du Châtelet.

A source told People Magazine that the Hollywood actor wanted to mark the occasion in a “very low-key” way.

“He is in a loving relationship, his relationship with most of his kids is loving [and] he’s in a good place,” a separate source revealed to Us Weekly.

“All Brad wants this year is for his kids and himself to be happy.”

An insider told People Magazine: “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce.”

“He introduces [Ines] as his girlfriend.”

The actor is “doing great with Ines,” said the source.

“It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy,” the insider added.

Brad Pitt spent Valentine’s Day apart from his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, but he made sure to send her flowers! https://t.co/W6NKTddq9T — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 18, 2023

Ines separated from her ex-husband The Vampire Diaries star, Paul Wesley, in May 2022 after three years of marriage.

The jewellery designer secretly married her ex Paul in 2019, one year after they went public with their romance, and the pair privately called it quits earlier last year.

Unlike his divorce from Hollywood starlet Angelina Jolie in 2016, the pair have been embroiled in many legal battles since– including a custody case involving their kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

In November, Brad’s youngest son Pax described him as a “terrible and despicable person”, in a resurfaced Instagram post.

He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

The youngster exclaimed: “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

Pax continued: “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday.”

“So Happy Father’s Day, you f***ing awful human being!!!”

Brad Pitt appeared to hit back last night after his adopted son branded the Hollywood actor a ‘world class a**hole’ and ‘f***ing awful human’ in an explosive Instagram post. Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, called his father a ‘terrible and despicable person’ who makes his four youngest pic.twitter.com/U2E38eCvtA — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) November 22, 2023

A close friend of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star told the publication: “Brad has great respect for all of his children and it’s depressing to see this dragged up.”

“It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it’s far from the truth.”

“He chooses to keep a dignified silence and that speaks volumes,” the source added.