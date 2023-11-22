Brad Pitt remains silent after son Pax describes him as a ‘terrible and despicable person’

Brad Pitt has remained silent after youngest son, Pax described him as a “terrible and despicable person”, in a resurfaced Instagram post.

Brad shares adoptive son Pax with Angelina Jolie, who the star was in a relationship with for 12 years before they decided to end their two-year marriage in 2016.

The Hollywood stars have since been embroiled in many legal battles – including a custody case involving their kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

A recent report revealed that the 19-year-old took to a private Instagram account in 2020 and went on a rant about his father, Brad.

He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

The youngster exclaimed: “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

Brad Pitt appeared to hit back last night after his adopted son branded the Hollywood actor a ‘world class a**hole’ and ‘f***ing awful human’ in an explosive Instagram post. Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, called his father a ‘terrible and despicable person’ who makes his four youngest pic.twitter.com/U2E38eCvtA — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) November 22, 2023

Pax continued: “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday.”

“So Happy Father’s Day, you f***ing awful human being!!!”

An insider told The MailOnline at the time that the Instagram account was one he uses for friends and family and that “He never says much about his parents. He keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual.”

It has now been reported by The Sun that the 59-year-old actor’s inner circle have labelled the allegations as “depressing.”

A close friend of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star told the publication: “Brad has great respect for all of his children and it’s depressing to see this dragged up.”

“It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it’s far from the truth.”

“He chooses to keep a dignified silence and that speaks volumes,” the source added.