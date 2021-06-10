Blake Lively’s father Ernie dies at the age of 74

Ernie Lively has sadly passed away at the age of 74.
The actor, who is the father of Blake Lively, died on June 3 from cardiac complications.
Ernie was married to his wife Bernie for 42 years, and the couple shared five children together – Eric, Blake, Robyn, Lori and Jason.
Ernie’s acting credits include The Dukes of Hazzard, The X-Files, Seinfeld, The West Wing and That ’70s Show and The Man in the Moon (1991).
He also played Blake’s on-screen father in 2005’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel.
