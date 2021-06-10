Home LA Showbiz Blake Lively’s father Ernie dies at the age of 74

Ernie was also a Hollywood actor

Ernie Lively has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

The actor, who is the father of Blake Lively, died on June 3 from cardiac complications.

Ernie was married to his wife Bernie for 42 years, and the couple shared five children together –  Eric, Blake, Robyn, Lori and Jason.

Ernie’s acting credits include The Dukes of Hazzard, The X-Files, Seinfeld, The West Wing and That ’70s Show and The Man in the Moon (1991).

He also played Blake’s on-screen father in 2005’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel.

