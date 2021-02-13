Blac Chyna secures another victory in her legal battle against the Kardashian-Jenner family

The model launched legal action against the famous family back in 2017

Blac Chyna secures another victory in her legal battle against the Kardashian-Jenner...

Blac Chyna has secured another legal victory in her ongoing lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, over her canceled E! series ‘Rob & Chyna’.

The 32-year-old filed a lawsuit against the famous family back in 2017 – as she believes they got ‘Rob & Chyna’ cancelled.

Over three years after the model launched legal action against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – a California appeals court has ruled that Chyna is entitled to a jury trial, which will kick off on November 29, 2021.

According to Page Six, Chyna was granted a jury trial after she submitted “substantial evidence” supporting her claims against the family members.

The mother-of-two, who shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian, is reportedly seeking “millions of dollars” in damages from them.

The news comes after a judge denied a motion to dismiss Chyna’s lawsuit back in October.

‘Rob and Chyna’ was axed by E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal, after the couple got into an alleged physical altercation in December 2016.

Last year, Chyna’s attorney claimed her client’s race is the real reason why ‘Rob & Chyna’ never got a second season.

In a statement, Lynne Ciani claimed the network never informed Chyna or her team of any allegations made by the Kardashian family — and that things would have been handled differently if Chyna was white.

Ad

She said: “No one at NBCUniversal ever informed Chyna that Kris Jenner had secretly accused her of severely beating Rob.”

“Next, without Chyna’s knowledge, Kris Jenner and three of her daughters (Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner) were able to convince E! executives that they needed to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the cancellation of Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ based on the false accusation that Chyna had severely beaten Rob.”

“NBCUniversal executives never invited Chyna, the allegedly violent cast member (and also an Executive Producer of ‘Rob & Chyna’), to the emergency meeting.”

Her attorney also claimed that “had Chyna been a white reality TV star, rather than the ‘unicorn’ black reality TV star,” then Kris Jenner’s accusation “would have been quickly investigated by E! and NBCUniversal and proven false…”

In response to Chyna’s claims, Kardashian family attorney Marty Singer told TMZ: “This is a 2 year old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count.”

“Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism.”

“We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna,” he added.