Rob Kardashian accuses Blac Chyna of pointing a GUN at him in new court documents

The reality star has claimed he feared for his life

Rob Kardashian has accused his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna of pointing a gun at him during an altercation back in 2016.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the father-of-one detailed an alleged altercation that took place in December 2016 – as part of his ongoing assault lawsuit against Chyna.

In the declaration, Rob claims Chyna starting drinking “in excess” and using cocaine, one month after they welcomed their daughter Dream in November 2016.

On December 14, 2016, Rob said Chyna was doing an “all-day photoshoot” at their home, where he allegedly watched her “snorting cocaine”.

Rob wrote: “When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong. As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behavior escalated and she became very violent and aggressive.”

The 33-year-old said Chyna approached him in the kitchen holding a gun, which was registered to him, and Chyna used his phone to FaceTime a friend.

During the FaceTime call with her friend, Rob claims “Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me.”

Later that evening, Rob said Chyna “came up behind me with an iPhone charger and wrapped it around my neck tightly and started choking me with the charger.”

He wrote: “At one point, as Chyna was choking me with the charger wrapped very tightly around my neck, I was fortunate enough to pull the cable off my neck. I went to the master bedroom to get away from her and locked the door.”

In the early hours of December 15, Rob claims Chyna broke down their bedroom door, and smashed a TV before hitting him with a metal rod.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble then arrived and escorted Rob out of the house.

In the declaration, Rob wrote: “Chyna’s repeated physical attacks on my person, described above, caused me to suffer scratches, abrasions, bruising and emotional distress.”

“Moreover, when Chyna pointed a gun at me in our home, and when she said words to the effect that she would kill me, and when she threw a chair at me in my car as I was trying to leave, I believed that she intended to inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life.”

“I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally,” he continued.

“Moreover, I am well-aware of Chyna’s tendency to act violently toward me and others, especially when she is under the influence of drugs and alcohol, further causing me to fear for my life.”

“Following the attack, I suffered ongoing fear and anxiety, and hired security and had all of the locks to the house changed because I was afraid Chyna would come back to harm me,” he added.

Backing up Rob’s claims, Corey Gamble stated in the documents: “I tried to separate Chyna and Rob so that I could help Rob leave the house and get away from Chyna.”

“Chyna did not stop attacking Rob even though I did my best to intervene. While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him and punched him numerous times in the head and face, as well as his back.”

“Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him.”

Corey also said he witnessed Chyna “pick up a chair and hurl it at Rob’s car as he was trying to leave.”

