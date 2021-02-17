Blac Chyna says she’s in a ‘positive space’ with Rob Kardashian – after reaching new custody agreement

The former couple co-parent their 4-year-old daughter Dream

Blac Chyna says she’s in a ‘positive space’ with Rob Kardashian –...

Blac Chyna has revealed she’s in a “positive space” with ex Rob Kardashian, after they reached a new custody agreement.

The former couple co-parent their 4-year-old daughter Dream, who they share physical custody of through an alternating weekly schedule.

Blac Chyna, who’s real name is Angela Renée White, made a rare TV appearance on The Wendy Williams Show this week, where she shared a positive update on co-parenting with Rob.

“It’s doing good. It’s doing well,” the 32-year-old said.

“Valentine’s Day just passed and he sent a really pretty heart bouquet for Dream Kardashian. Everything’s good. We’re in a positive space.”

When asked whether she would ever rekindle her romance with Rob, the model replied: “No.”

Rob, 33, and Chyna got engaged in in April 2016 following a whirlwind romance.

After Chyna fell pregnant, the couple welcomed Dream in November 2016, before they called it quits in February 2017.

While Rob and Chyna have finally reached a custody arrangement, the model’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family is still ongoing.

The 32-year-old filed a lawsuit against the famous family back in 2017 – as she believes they got her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ cancelled.

The show was axed by E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal, after Rob and Chyna got into an alleged physical altercation in December 2016.

Earlier this month, a California appeals court ruled that Chyna is entitled to a jury trial, which will kick off on November 29, 2021.