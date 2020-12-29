Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach new custody agreement

The former couple are parents to their 4-year-old daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have finally reached a new custody arrangement for their daughter Dream.

The paternity agreement, filed on December 8, confirms the former couple will share physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter through an alternating weekly schedule.

Documents obtained by Us Weekly state: “Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent [Kardashian] shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday at 10:00 a.m.”

“Petitioner [Chyna] shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020, and alternate weeks thereafter.”

The documents also state that it is prohibited for either of them to be under the influence of alcohol or other substances while caring for Dream.

In a previous filing, Rob accused Chyna of abusing substances while caring for their daughter, an accusation she firmly denied.

Rob, 33, and Chyna, 32, got engaged in in April 2016 following a whirlwind romance.

After Chyna fell pregnant, the couple welcomed Dream in November 2016, before they called it quits in February 2017.

While Rob and Chyna have finally reached a custody arrangement, the model’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family is still ongoing.

The 32-year-old filed a lawsuit against the famous family back in 2017 – as she believes they got her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ cancelled.

The show was axed by E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal, after Rob and Chyna got into an alleged physical altercation in December 2016.

