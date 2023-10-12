Billy Ray Cyrus marries singer Firerose after whirlwind romance

Billy Ray Cyrus has married his fiancée Firerose, after a whirlwind romance.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, and the Australian musician, 34, tied the knot on Tuesday, October 10.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Wednesday, the newly weds wrote: “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️” the couple added.

Billy Ray announced his engagement to Firerose last October, just months after splitting from his wife Tish.

Not much is known about his new wife; however, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville, she was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and moved to LA At the age of 19.

She and Billy worked together on a single titled New Day last year.

Back in August, Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in Malibu.

The couple went public with their relationship last July – and they got engaged this April.

Billy Ray and Tish share five children – Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Miley, 29, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22.