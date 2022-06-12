Billie Eilish stops concert in London over safety concerns for her fans

Billie Eilish stopped her concert in London’s O2 Arena on Saturday evening, after fans began to struggle in the hot temperatures.

The Bad Guy singer briefly paused her performance to check fans were “all okay” as they were getting squashed at the front of the stage.

The 20-year-old urged fans to “take a step back” in order to “give everybody some space”, and asked the O2 security team to distribute water to the audience.

Billie Eilish at the O2 was a brilliant show. A 20 year old holds 20,000 captivated for 100 mins. Amazing talent and so many positive messages from her which I loved my teenage daughters to hear. #BillieEilishLondon #O2Arena pic.twitter.com/rdIZHjXTrd — David Fox (@Fokksie) June 12, 2022

She said: “People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know, it’s crowded, it’s hot. Are you squished a little bit? If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone okay. Don’t try to save feelings.”

Billie previously stopped a gig to help a fan who needed medical assistance during a performance in Atlanta in February during her Happier Than Ever tour.

In a viral clip of the concert, the songstress said: “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd… We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

During her latest concert, Billie Eilish noticed that a fan was having trouble breathing. So she stopped the entire concert of 20,000+ people — all for one fan — then told her crew to bring an inhaler so the fan could breath again. This is humanity. pic.twitter.com/o09mhZG8Co — Goodable (@Goodable) February 9, 2022