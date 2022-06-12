Billie Eilish stops concert in London over safety concerns for her fans

Ad
Billie Eilish stopped her concert in London’s O2 Arena on Saturday evening, after fans began to struggle in the hot temperatures.

The Bad Guy singer briefly paused her performance to check fans were “all okay” as they were getting squashed at the front of the stage.

The 20-year-old urged fans to “take a step back” in order to “give everybody some space”, and asked the O2 security team to distribute water to the audience.

She said: “People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know, it’s crowded, it’s hot. Are you squished a little bit? If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone okay. Don’t try to save feelings.”

Billie previously stopped a gig to help a fan who needed medical assistance during a performance in Atlanta in February during her Happier Than Ever tour.

In a viral clip of the concert, the songstress said: “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd… We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

 

