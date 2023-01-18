Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against alleged home burglar

Billie Eilish has requested a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her house.

According to legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, a 39-year-old man has turned up “unannounced and uninvited” at the singer’s childhood home multiple times between late December and early January.

The 21-year-old songstress said the alleged incidents have caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over her safety and that of her family.

The restraining order request, which also seeks protection for Billie’s parents and brother, was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In the documents, Billie said: “My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me.”

“I have viewed images of this individual and can confirm I have no idea who he is and that I have had no prior relationship or communication with him.”

The Bad Guy singer said police had been called to the residence on five separate occasions prior to the incident.

She added: “Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me.”

“However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother. I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”

