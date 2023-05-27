Bella Thorne announces her engagement to new beau – less than a year after split from fiancé

Bella Thorne has announced her engagement to her new beau Mark Emms.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former Disney Channel star shared a carousel of snaps and videos of her and her beau.

In the first photo, the 25-year-old showed off her huge engagement ring.

Bella simply penned: “my love.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: “The way he looks at you says it all! Congrats on your engagement- you’re a beautiful couple! X🫶🏼💕.”

It comes less than a year after the 25-year-old called off her engagement to her former fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, after having been together for three years.

The former Disney Channel star was previously linked to 90210 star Ryan Eggold following her split from Benjamin.