Bella Thorne splits from her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne has split from her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, after three years together.

The American actress started dating the Italian singer in early 2019, and got engaged almost two years later in March 2021.

Benjamin confirmed their split in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, after PEOPLE magazine reported that they had “parted ways amicably”.

The 28-year-old wrote: “A little more than 3 years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being.”

“That day my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since. It’s been a truly humbling experience to grow with her on my side.”

“Through this person I have learned what unconditional love means, something only my parents blessed me with growing up and I’d not been able to fully open up to again and accept in my adult life before meeting her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm)

Benjamin continued: “I remember one of the first things she told me when we started dating, something so simple but profound it rewired the inside of my brain and soul. ‘You are so beautiful.’ ‘No, I’m not – I said.’ ‘If you won’t let my compliments land, it will never work between us.’

“So I let it land, thinking I was doing it for her, but what was for ‘her’ was actually for ‘us’ and became fundamental for ‘me’ too: for the first time I started to believe I was actually worth something.”

“Through her eyes I’ve learned to love myself, to feel beautiful, to feel accepted by accepting myself, with my countless flaws and imperfections.”

“I will never be able to fully express in words what it means to be saved by someone, and it’s something I know with all my heart each and every living creature will experience at some point in its journey. Salvation.”

Benjamin continued his statement by saying “only God knows how many hearts I’ve broken,” as he went on to admit he takes full responsibility for his mistakes.

The Italian native concluded his post by saying he’s ready for the next chapter of his life, and said he “will always be there” for Bella.

Bella is yet to publicly comment on the split, but did however share a video of her in bed on her Instagram Story, in which she said: “I always wake up alone.”