Bebe Rexha breaks her silence after man is arrested for throwing a phone at her during her concert

Bebe Rexha has broken her silence, after a man was arrested for throwing a phone at her during her concert.

The singer was performing in New York when the incident occured, and she was then rushed off the stage and to the hospital to treat her facial injuries.

A 27-year-old man has since been charged with assault.

Bebe Rexha gets hit by phone in the face on stage pic.twitter.com/AJ1Xj7NtfR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2023

Bebe took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of her bruised, swollen eye and the stitch on her eyebrow.

The 33-year-old captioned the post: “I’m good.”

The caption is an apparent nod to her hit song ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ with French DJ David Guetta.

A host of famous faces took to the comment section of the post to send their well wishes to the star.

Demi Lovato wrote: “Love you girly.. I’m so sorry this happened to you 😣”

Model Winnie Harlow penned: “Beeeebsss 😢❤️🙏🏽 so sorry mamas so happy you’re okay!! Wtf wrong with ppl man.”

X Factor star Leona Lewis added: “Sending love ❤️”

