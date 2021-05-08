The actress has been dating Jeff Baena since 2011

Aubrey Plaza shocks fans by revealing she secretly got married

Aubrey Plaza has shocked fans by revealing she secretly married her longtime boyfriend and collaborator Jeff Baena.

The actress subtly shared the news on Instagram, by referring to Jeff as her “husband”.

In a post about their upcoming movie ‘Spin Me Around’, the 36-year-old wrote: “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

Aubrey added: “Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!”

Fans and friends shared their shock in the comment section, as Aubrey kept their marriage completely under wraps until now.

One fan commented: “UM HUSBAND HOLD ON THERE.”

Actress Robin Tunney also wrote: “hUSBAND??????????? You got married???????? I’m so happy for you guys!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

The couple have been dating since 2011, and have worked together on numerous projects over the past few years.

Before she met Jeff, Aubrey famously dated her Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Michael Cera.

