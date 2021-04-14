The couple called it quits in February after almost a year of dating

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy spotted together two months after split

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have been spotted together, two months after they called it quits.

The Pretty Little Liars star and the rapper reportedly split in February after almost a year of dating, with the former couple unfollowing each other on Instagram shortly afterwards.

In photos published by PEOPLE magazine, the pair were spotted driving in Pasadena together on Tuesday.

Ashley was first linked to G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, in May last year – after she split from supermodel Cara Delevingne.

After Ashley’s new romance hit headlines, Cara asked her fans to “stop hating on” her ex-girlfriend.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “It’s more important now than ever to spread love not hate.”

“To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” she added.