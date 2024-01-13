Ariana Grande’s stalker FINALLY convicted

Ariana Grande’s stalker has finally been convicted after a three-year ordeal.

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown is set to be sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

The stalker pled guilty to residential burglary, charges of stalking, and making criminal threats.

In 2021, Aharon broke into the singer’s home almost 100 times- including once while armed with a hunting knife which he waved at security while shouting: “I’ll f***ing kill you and her!”

The terrified star sold her mansion one month after the break-in and immediately took a restraining order out on Aharon, she said at the time: “Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”

“I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family,” she added.

Despite successfully obtaining a five-year restraining order from him, the singer continued to be terrorised by Aharon online as he would send her threatening messages on Instagram.

According to TMZ, the stalker also broke into the ‘7 rings’ singer’s Montecito home in June 2022 on the day of her 29th birthday.

A source told the outlet that the singer had luckily been away at the time of the break-in.

On that particular occasion, Aharon invaded her home and used a screwdriver to cut her telephone lines and the wires to her alarm system.

Police involved then uncovered the lengths that the criminal had gone to during his stalking regimen, figuring out that he used the internet to find out everything about the star- from her home address to her work address, to a way around her security system.

He also was found to have over 2,000 videos or images of her in his possession.

The Grammy winner can rest assured that he Aharon will not be contacting her again anytime soon as in addition to the prison time, he will also be met with a ten-year restraining order.

This means that upon his release from prison, he will be banned from contacting the singer through any means, not just physical.