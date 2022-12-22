Actress Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed

Charlbi Dean tragically passed away on August 29 aged 32.

At the time, reps for the actress said her death in hospital from a sudden unexpected illness was “devastating”.

The 32-year-old co-starred alongside Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson in Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which was released in October.

Charlbi’s cause of death has since been revealed as bacterial sepsis.

A spokesperson for the South-African actress told PEOPLE that the condition was a “complicated from asplenia [the absence of a spleen]”.

The 32-year-old had her spleen removed over a decade ago after she suffered “remote blunt trauma to her torso” in a car accident back in 2009.

According to the outlet, Charlbi had become infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga, which is “commonly found in the mouths of people, dogs, and cats.”.

People with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

Capnocytophaga “can enter the bloodstream, which can lead to infection in various parts of the body.”

The presence of the bacteria can lead to a number of things such as “blood infection, endocarditis [the inflammation of the lining of the heart], abscesses as well as inflammation of ‘eyes, face, lymph nodes, or brain membranes.”

It is unclear what led to Charlbi’s infection with the bacteria, but the medical examiner has ruled her death an accident.

