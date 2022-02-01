TikTok’s Weirdest Beauty Trends

TikTok has kept us endlessly entertained over the past few years.

As well creating viral dance clips and lip-syncing videos, people have used the app to try out and share some bizarre beauty hacks.

From lube primer to snail facials, here are some of the weirdest and wackiest trends on the social media platform:

False Eyebags

Looking exhausted is now considered cool, apparently.

After years of trying to conceal our eyebags, TikTok users are now encouraging us to create dark circles under our eyes using bronzer or eyeshadow.

We might give this trend a miss…

Lube As Primer

The MUAs of TikTok have come up with a strange new way to prep and prime their skin… using lube.

The product is applied with a brush or using your hands all across your face and when it dries, you apply your foundation and then continue with the rest of your look.

While some people love the beauty trend, it definitely isn’t for everyone.

Lip Wings

We love a good winger liner on our eyes, but have you ever tried a winger lip?

Using an eyebrow pencil, TikTok users are drawing wings in the corner of their mouths, to help you achieve the illusion of an upturned smile—a feature we never knew we needed, and quite frankly could do without.

Fake Dimples

When people without dimples saw people showing off their dimples in the #DimpleChallenge, they got both jealous and creative.

Some people began drawing fake dimples onto their faces, while others rubbed the end of pen into their cheeks to create a small dent.

While we would recommend steering clear of the pen method, there’s no harm in seeing how you’d look with dimples by using the power of makeup.

Snail Facials

Yes, you did read that correctly.

Snail mucin, the protein-rich, mucinous secretion that comes from the snail’s slime glands, has long been a popular ingredient in skin-brightening products.

TikTok seemed to catch wind of snail mucin as a holy grail product and some users have decided to place snails from their gardens directly on their faces and then massage the secretion into their skin for a facial.

This is one trend we don’t think we’ll be trying out any time soon…

Nose Blush

Not many people would have predicted this beauty trend, but we absolutely love it!

The nose blush trend consists of dabbing or slathering hot pink blush onto the base of your nose.

The trend first began as part of the app’s defining E-Girl look, which also included heavy eyeliner, thick brows and a faux heart-shaped freckle.

Euphoria Makeup

The hit Emmy-nominated show Euphoria has inspired one of our favourite beauty trends to date.

People are decorating their faces with glitter, diamonds, and using colourful eyeshadows to create epic looks.

TikTokers are videoing themselves with no makeup and in regular clothes, before showing off their transformations to Labrinth’s hit track ‘Still Don’t Know My Name’.

Rice Water Hair Hacks

Most people generally discard water after they’ve finished washing their rice, but some savvy social media users have taken to fermenting and bottling the milky liquid instead.

The beauty practice has been around in Japan since ancient times, but spread across the globe as social media users revealed washing their hair with rice water made it grow faster.

Radiator Curls

Steer clear of this trend, as it can be very damaging to your locks and can also lead to burning your skin.

Although the trend works, radiators warm to a much higher temperature then curling irons meaning any sudden movement could cause serious heat damage or burns on the face.

Instead, we recommend trying out the viral heatless curls trend, which gives gorgeous curls while protecting your hair.