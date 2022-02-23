Ad
HomeBeauty

Latest Posts

TikTok says this Maybelline product is a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The Hollywood Flawless Filter is one of Charlotte Tilbury’s most popular products.

The award-winning product blurs, smooths and illuminates your skin to give it a gorgeous glow.

It is available in 12 shades, and you can buy it for €40 here.

Beauty gurus think they’ve found a perfect dupe for the product from a high-street brand, and it has gone viral on TikTok.

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Makeup is a primer, concealer, highlighter and BB cream all in one.

When doing a side-by-side comparison of the product next to the Hollywood Flawless Filter, TikToker Mikayla Nogueira said: “It’s the same texture… It’s even the same consistency. It blends in like a dream.”

@mikaylanogueira A DUPE for the Flawless Filter? 🤔🤯 #makeup #beauty #makeupdupe #TakisTransformation #SimlishSessions #CompleteMyLook ♬ original sound – Mikayla Nogueira

Unfortunately, this exact product is not yet available to buy in the UK and Ireland.

However, you can buy the Instant Anti Age Perfector 4 in 1 Whipped Matte Makeup for €17.99 here.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us