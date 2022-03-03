This is not a drill: A Mini Eggs scented perfume is launching just in time for Easter.

The Mini Chocolate Eggsence EDP is a mouth-watering fragrance that captures the scent of your favourite Easter treat in a bottle.

The sweet perfume by LOOKFANTASTIC offers elements of chocolate charm in every spritz, perfect for Spring.

The perfume opens with delectable cocoa, tantalising the senses with rich, creamy accords, before melting into a silky vanilla oasis.

A touch of honey adds warmth and richness to the scent, lingering on the skin for a truly heavenly finish.

The perfume is presented in playful Easter egg packaging, and will be released the week before Easter.

You can add the product to your wishlist to receive an email notification when it launches by following the link here.