PICS: Well-known faces step out in style at Very Christmas event

A host of well-known faces stepped out in style at Very’s Christmas event on Wednesday evening.

The star-studded event, which took place in House Dublin, showcased the Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season.

This exclusive Edit features an array of styles that are perfect for all festivities and keeping up with the latest party wear trends for the season

From sequins to satins, party dresses to power suits of which she is synonymous with, Carol has curated a range that will suit all shapes, sizes, and occasions.

Whether you’re attending a work party, date night or a winter wedding, the collection has something for everyone.

Guests enjoyed an evening of previewing the edit, as well as the top gift ideas for Christmas.

Una Healy was DJ-ing on the night and adding that extra touch of festive sparkle to the evening!

Check out photos from the event below: