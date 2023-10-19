Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out in style at Very Christmas event

Picture Brian McEvoy
A host of well-known faces stepped out in style at Very’s Christmas event on Wednesday evening.

The star-studded event, which took place in House Dublin, showcased the Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season.

This exclusive Edit features an array of styles that are perfect for all festivities and keeping up with the latest party wear trends for the season

Carol Byrne pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rachel Gorry and Carol Byrne pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Una Healy and Carol Byrne pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

From sequins to satins, party dresses to power suits of which she is synonymous with, Carol has curated a range that will suit all shapes, sizes, and occasions.

Whether you’re attending a work party, date night or a winter wedding, the collection has something for everyone.

Guests enjoyed an evening of previewing the edit, as well as the top gift ideas for Christmas.

Una Healy was DJ-ing on the night and adding that extra touch of festive sparkle to the evening!

Check out photos from the event below:

Una Healy pictured at The Very.ie Festive launch at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Una Healy pictured on the decks at The Very Festive launch at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rachel Ivie pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Shauna Lindsay pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lorna Duffy pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Hayley Doherty pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mandy Maher pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Elaine Crowley pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lisa Shaw pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Rose Quigley pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Natalia Petric pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Chloe Markham pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Cathy O Connor pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mark Rogers pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ger Treacy pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ger Treacy and Laura Woods pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Liam Cunningham pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Avril Kelly Carter pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Zeinab Elguzouli pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Claire Tenwick and Audrey Hamilton pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Danielle O Brien pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rachel Gorry pictured at The Very Festive launch and Carol Byrne x Very festive fashion collaboration for the upcoming party season at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
