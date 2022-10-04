PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of Bellamianta’s new makeup collection with Paddy McGurgan

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch of Bellamianta‘s The HeART Of Beauty collection by Paddy McGurgan at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast on Sunday.

Bellamianta CEO Linda Stinson and world renowned makeup artist Paddy McGurgan teamed up to create the highly anticipated 11-piece collection – which includes 3 Hydra Blushers, 3 Halo Highlighters, 3 Sculpted Bronzers, a Bronze Sculpting Balm and the 15-shade HeART of Beauty Eyeshadow Palette.

Hosted by Virgin Media Television presenter Paul Ryder, the power duo were joined at the launch by well-known faces such as Dancing With The Stars pro Laura Nolan, Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb, Eurovision star Brooke Scullion and Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley.

Guests were treated to a Malfy Gin reception on arrival, before taking their seats to enjoy a Prosecco High Tea at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast.

A first for both parties and a true collaboration from its inception, this creative partnership merges years of experience in creating high-performing, premium beauty products, with an artist’s insight on how best to apply products, and which formulas are best suited for today’s makeup lover, paired with a heartfelt passion for makeup artistry.

From the catwalks of London and Paris Fashion Week to the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, makeup artist Paddy has worked with some of the biggest names and brands in the world.

Paddy’s passion originated in art, which quickly transferred to high fashion and editorial, creating the pathway to makeup artistry; using the face and body as his canvas, he has created looks that have led him to become the multi award-winning Makeup Maestro he is today.

In a world exploding with makeup from incredible brands, it was important to create a bespoke selection of timeless products appealing to every beauty lover, with the ability to create a professional feeling with self-application.

Linda and Paddy have spent the last two years developing a unique, innovative gel-powder formulation that is guaranteed to do just that.

With so much product choice and endless amounts of information, finding simplicity and allowing ease when choosing a beauty product was paramount with this collection, and in the process solving many of the application issues women face with their existing makeup products.

The stunning HeART Of Beauty 11-piece collection includes 3 Hydra Blushers, 3 Halo Highlighters, 3 Sculpted Bronzers, a Bronze Sculpting Balm, and a 15 Shade Eyeshadow Palette.

Speaking about his collaboration with Bellamianta, Paddy said, “In my 20 years within the makeup industry, I have never put my name to a makeup product, until now. This was because I knew when I did it, it HAD to be perfect in terms of quality, pigment, shades, and tones.”

“I can wholeheartedly say I am so proud to be a part of this. I know that my art comes from the heart and so does this collection. I can’t wait to see you all use these products and paint your own canvas with them. I am looking forward to seeing all of your incredible masterpieces whilst showing you lots of easy application techniques with these new formulations.”

You can purchase the gorgeous items in the collection separately, or in bundles here.