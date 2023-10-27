PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of Bellamianta’s Christmas gift sets

Members of the beauty community stepped out to celebrate the upcoming festive season with Bellamianta on Thursday night.

The brand launched their Christmas gift sets in the beautiful Georgian residence that is No.25 Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin’s city centre.

Bellamianta were joined by a host of beauty enthusiasts who got a first glimpse into the brand’s bestsellers and upcoming sets for the festive period.

Hosted by Melanie Morris, guests experienced a stunning 3-course dinner and champagne reception.

Joining CEO of Bellamianta, Linda Stinson, were Sophie Murray, Ashley Kehoe, and Dominique Nugent.

Stylist Roxanne Parker, Presenter and Author Andrea Hayes, Debbie O’Donnell, Pamela Laird, Mandy Maher, Fashion Designer Aisling Kavanagh, and Makeup Artists Paula Callan, Ben Sun, Paddy McGurgan and Michelle Field were also in attendance.

Bellamianta’s Christmas gifting features the Dazzling Desires 6-Piece Beauty Set, Radiant Glow 3-Piece Tanning Set and Timeless Tanning Pharmacy Exclusive 4-Piece Set, which will illuminate as brilliantly as the twinkling lights.

Check out more photos from the event below: