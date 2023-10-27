PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of Bellamianta’s Christmas gift sets

Members of the beauty community stepped out to celebrate the upcoming festive season with Bellamianta on Thursday night.
The brand launched their Christmas gift sets in the beautiful Georgian residence that is No.25 Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin’s city centre.
Bellamianta were joined by a host of beauty enthusiasts who got a first glimpse into the brand’s bestsellers and upcoming sets for the festive period.
Sophie Murray pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Laura Kelly pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Roxanne Parker pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Michelle Field and Paula Callan pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Dominique Nugent pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Ashley Kehoe pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Hosted by Melanie Morris, guests experienced a stunning 3-course dinner and champagne reception.
Joining CEO of Bellamianta, Linda Stinson, were Sophie Murray, Ashley Kehoe, and Dominique Nugent.
Stylist Roxanne Parker, Presenter and Author Andrea Hayes, Debbie O’Donnell, Pamela Laird, Mandy Maher, Fashion Designer Aisling Kavanagh, and Makeup Artists Paula Callan, Ben Sun, Paddy McGurgan and Michelle Field were also in attendance.
Bellamianta’s Christmas gifting features the Dazzling Desires 6-Piece Beauty Set, Radiant Glow 3-Piece Tanning Set and Timeless Tanning Pharmacy Exclusive 4-Piece Set, which will illuminate as brilliantly as the twinkling lights.
Check out more photos from the event below:
Annette Kelly pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Ben Sun and Ava Kaiser pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Audrey Tuk pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Jane Buckley pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Rhea Daly pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Ava Kaiser pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Debbie O Donnell pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Mary Lee pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Mandy Maher pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Kate Gallagher and Holly Chesney pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Lorna Spaine pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Aisling Kavanagh pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Paddy McGurgan pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Melanie Morris and Linda Stinson pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Rhea Daly and Linda Stinson pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Linda Stinson pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Linda Stinson and Jane Buckley pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Ben Sun pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Paddy McGurgan and Laura Kelly pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Pamela Laird pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Holly Chesney pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy
Sally Foran pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy