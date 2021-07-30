PICS: Well-known faces step out for the Irish premiere of The Suicide Squad

The premiere took place at Cineworld in Dublin

PICS: Well-known faces step out for the Irish premiere of The Suicide...

Well-known faces stepped out for the Irish premiere of The Suicide Squad on Wednesday evening.

Held at Dublin’s Cineworld, a host of famous faces walked the red carpet – including Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

The guest list also included Luke O Faolain, Timi Ogunyemi, Clementine MacNeice, Pamela Laird, and Grace Mongey.

The Suicide Squad was directed by James Gunn, and features a stellar cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, and Michael Rooker.

The film follows the most dangerous supervillains in the world – Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others – as they’re sent to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave.