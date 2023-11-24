Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the FRIENDS Experience Thanksgiving dinner

To mark the much-loved American holiday Thanksgiving, The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Dublin, last night opened its doors to 21 of the country’s famous faces.

The influential guests were treated to a lavish Thanksgiving dinner, in the once-in-a-lifetime setting of Monica and Rachel’s iconic apartment.

Followed by the glamourous dinner, Influencer and Presenter Rob Kenny acted as quiz master and launched into a trivia quiz game and tested the general knowledge of the celebrity guests.

Miriam Mullins pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy
James Patrice pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Adam Fogarty pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Guests tucked into a traditional American Thanksgiving meal, with an Irish twist, which was all curated by popular Baggot Street eater, Eathos.

Dinner was followed by a host of fun activities where the VIP guests were unable to hide their competitive streaks!

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Dublin promises Dubliners and enthusiasts of the show, an unparalleled opportunity to relive the magic of the beloved sitcom.

The immersive experience has already become a must- visit destination in Dublin, and will be here until the end of January.

Rob Kenny pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Dympna Little pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Emily Rochford pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Julie Haynes pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

James Doyle pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Laura Nolan and Adam Fogarty pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Laura Nolan pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Laura Nolan and Adam Fogarty pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Laura Nolan and Adam Fogarty pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Clementine MacNeice pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Clementine MacNeice and James Patrice pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Miriam Mullins pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Comedian Gearoid Farrelly pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Paddy Smyth pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Audrey Hamilton pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

James Patrice Butler pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Shauna Lyndsay pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Pamela Laird pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Tiaan Heyns pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Tiaan Heyns and Miriam Mullins pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Laura Nolan ,Adam Fogarty and Miriam Mullins pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice and Damien Broderick pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Rob Kenny pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Rob Kenny ,Holly Carpenter and Paddy Smyth pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Clementine MacNeice and James Patrice pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Damien Broderick pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Cian Twomey and Emily Rochford pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square,Dublin. The experience is in Dublin until the end of January.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Contact us