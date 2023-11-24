PICS: Well-known faces step out at the FRIENDS Experience Thanksgiving dinner

To mark the much-loved American holiday Thanksgiving, The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Dublin, last night opened its doors to 21 of the country’s famous faces.

The influential guests were treated to a lavish Thanksgiving dinner, in the once-in-a-lifetime setting of Monica and Rachel’s iconic apartment.

Followed by the glamourous dinner, Influencer and Presenter Rob Kenny acted as quiz master and launched into a trivia quiz game and tested the general knowledge of the celebrity guests.

Guests tucked into a traditional American Thanksgiving meal, with an Irish twist, which was all curated by popular Baggot Street eater, Eathos.

Dinner was followed by a host of fun activities where the VIP guests were unable to hide their competitive streaks!

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Dublin promises Dubliners and enthusiasts of the show, an unparalleled opportunity to relive the magic of the beloved sitcom.

The immersive experience has already become a must- visit destination in Dublin, and will be here until the end of January.