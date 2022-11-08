PICS: Well-known faces attend Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly’s Hold My Drink podcast live at Vicar Street

A host of well-known faces attended Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly’s Hold My Drink podcast live at Vicar Street on Monday night.

The friends brought their award winning podcast to the live stage yet again for two sold out nights, following their success at Liberty Hall earlier this year.

The pair were joined by special guests including Love Island 2022 star Dami Hope, Sean Phipps and Carly Mahady.

Charleen and Ellie channelled the vibe of the girls’ group chat and the conversations that you have with strangers in the girls bathroom through hilarious chats, audience dilemmas and the infamous Secrets From the Stalls segment of the Hold My Drink podcast.

Speaking about the inspiration behind starting their podcast, Ellie and Charleen said: “We first s tarted our podcast because there were so many male-led podcasts at the time and not enough female ones, and we wanted to create a safe space for people to come and switch off but to also touch on serious topics.”

“We’d describe the podcast as a girls’ chat, a sit down with your friends to talk about all things life – from romantic dramas to fashion choices and everything in between.”

“We also wanted people to get to know us on a more personal level. Instagram can only show so much of our lives, so we feel like the podcast really shows our true personalities. We touch on things that we usually wouldn’t on Instagram and get to talk about ourselves more in depth,” Ellie and Charleen continued.

Well-known faces at the event included Aideen Kate Murphy, Keilidh Cashell, Lauren Whelan and Katja Mia.

Check out the photos from the event below: