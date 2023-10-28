Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Vogue Williams steps out in style to host Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival – in partnership with Goss.ie

Vogue Williams | Andres Poveda
Goss.ie
Goss.ie
Goss.ie
Goss.ie

Vogue Williams stepped out in style to host Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie, this weekend.

Taking place across Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, the presenter attracted a huge crowd as she celebrated all things stylish at the popular Dublin shopping destination.

The stylish TV star hosted a series of fashion shows on Level 2 of Blanchardstown Centre from 1 – 4pm, where she gave her take on this year’s AW trends, pulled straight from some of your favourite stores.

Vogue Williams is pictured as she hosted the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie, this weekend.
Taking place across Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, the presenter attracted a huge crowd as she celebrated all things stylish at the popular Dublin shopping destination. Picture Andres Poveda

The Howth native wowed in a Mango outfit, paired with Steve Madden heels.

A host of well-known faces sat in the FROW for today’s fashion shows, including Adam Fogarty, Katja Mia, Ivanna McMahon, Mandy Maher, Audrey Hamilton, and Aine Kennedy, to name a few.

Blanchardstown Centre teamed up with some of the best in the business to showcase the ultimate Autumn/Winter wardrobe at the Fashion Festival, giving attendees some serious style inspiration.

A team of top stylists handpicked an array of outfits to suit everyone’s style, from the ultimate party dresses to the perfect winter coats, which are all available to shop at Blanchardstown Centre.

Katja Mia pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Adam Fogarty pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Billy Kiss pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda

Whatever occasion you’re planning for, from Christmas parties to weekends away, Blanchardstown Centre has got you covered as Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.

#LoveBlanch
#LoveGoss

Jessica Borza pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Kieran O’Malley and Liz Kavanagh pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s FashioDanielle Websdale n Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Aine Kennedy pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Fiona Hurst pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Ivanna McMahon pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Audrey Hamilton pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Adam Fogarty at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Audrey Hamilton at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Katja Mia at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Aisha Akorede at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Ivanna McMahon at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Billy Kiss at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Jessica Borza at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Danielle Websdale at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams pictured with Fiona Hurst at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue williams and Celine Charles pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Kendra Becker and Ali Ryan pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Ali Ryan pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie. Picture Andres Poveda
Vogue Williams is pictured as she hosted the Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie, this weekend.
Taking place across Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, the presenter attracted a huge crowd as she celebrated all things stylish at the popular Dublin shopping destination. Picture Andres Poveda
Ad
Goss.ie
Goss.ie

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us