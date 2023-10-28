PICS: Vogue Williams steps out in style to host Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival – in partnership with Goss.ie

Vogue Williams stepped out in style to host Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie, this weekend.

Taking place across Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, the presenter attracted a huge crowd as she celebrated all things stylish at the popular Dublin shopping destination.

The stylish TV star hosted a series of fashion shows on Level 2 of Blanchardstown Centre from 1 – 4pm, where she gave her take on this year’s AW trends, pulled straight from some of your favourite stores.

The Howth native wowed in a Mango outfit, paired with Steve Madden heels.

A host of well-known faces sat in the FROW for today’s fashion shows, including Adam Fogarty, Katja Mia, Ivanna McMahon, Mandy Maher, Audrey Hamilton, and Aine Kennedy, to name a few.

Blanchardstown Centre teamed up with some of the best in the business to showcase the ultimate Autumn/Winter wardrobe at the Fashion Festival, giving attendees some serious style inspiration.

A team of top stylists handpicked an array of outfits to suit everyone’s style, from the ultimate party dresses to the perfect winter coats, which are all available to shop at Blanchardstown Centre.

Whatever occasion you’re planning for, from Christmas parties to weekends away, Blanchardstown Centre has got you covered as Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.

