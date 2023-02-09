PICS: The Teeth Whitening and Cosmetic Fairies celebrate 7 years in business with birthday bash

A host of well-known faces stepped out for a night of pampering on Wednesday evening, as Aisling Burke welcomed guests to celebrate seven years of her company the Teeth Whitening and Cosmetic Fairies.

The entrepreneur hosted the celebrations in her 12 room state of the art clinic in South Dublin.

Guests on the night included influencers Chloe Ormond and Conor Ryan, interior designer Natasha Rocca Devine, as well as models Laura Birch and Pamela Ryan.

Jordan Reddy from First Dates and Lariche Mandiangu from Gogglebox Ireland were also pictured at the birthday bash.

Those in attendance were treated to mini facials and teeth whitening on the night, and they also got the chance to experience the latest non-invasive cosmetic machines available in Ireland.

Many people would have associated the Teeth Whitening Fairies with just whitening and cosmetic veneers, however they also offer a wide variety of treatments from the new pelvic floor machine to body contouring.

The Cosmetic Fairies offer a full range of non surgical treatments designed to treat and speed up the skin’s natural responses.

In addition to their newest treatments, the company also offers laser hair removal using the Milesman Cool Touch Hair Removal Laser Machine, the Enhance Breast and Butt Lifting Machine, Hydrafacials, bespoke Stress Facials, LED treatment, and Reform Skincare Facials.

