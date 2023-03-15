Ad
PICS: Liam Neeson attends exclusive screening of his latest film ‘Marlowe’ in Dublin

Liam Neeson pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Liam Neeson attended an exclusive screening of his latest film ‘Marlowe’ in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Set in the elegant era of the 1930s, Marlowe is a neo-noir thriller that brings Old Hollywood to life.

It follows a private detective Phillip Marlowe (played by Neeson), who is hired to find an ex-lover of a glamorous heiress.

The Sky Original film, directed by Neil Jordan, is launching in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on St. Patrick’s Day.

Marlowe is Liam’s 100th film.

Check out photos from the screening, which took place in The Stella Cinema in Rathmines, below:

Liam Neeson pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Neil Jordan and Liam Neeson Picture: Brian McEvoy
Shanice Griffin pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Shanice Griffin and Adam Fogarty pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Adam Fogarty pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Padraig Harrington and his wife Caroline pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Clementine MacNeice 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Anna Clifford 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Steve Garrigan and Diana Bunici 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Louise Cooney 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paddy Smyth 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lawson Mpame 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alan Moloney
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Neil Jordan 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Matt Cooper and wife Aileen Hickey 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Neil Jordan ,Pamela Joyce and Liam Neeson 
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Neil Jordan and his wife Brenda
Picture: Brian McEvoy 
Pamela Joyce
Picture: Brian McEvoy
