PICS: Liam Neeson attends exclusive screening of his latest film ‘Marlowe’ in Dublin

Liam Neeson attended an exclusive screening of his latest film ‘Marlowe’ in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Set in the elegant era of the 1930s, Marlowe is a neo-noir thriller that brings Old Hollywood to life.

It follows a private detective Phillip Marlowe (played by Neeson), who is hired to find an ex-lover of a glamorous heiress.

The Sky Original film, directed by Neil Jordan, is launching in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on St. Patrick’s Day.

Marlowe is Liam’s 100th film.

The Stella Cinema in Rathmines