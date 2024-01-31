PICS: Hayu celebrates the launch of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules with star-studded premiere in London

Hayu celebrateD the launch of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules with a star-studded premiere in London this week.

A host of celebrities and influencers attended Hayu’s exclusive premiere of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules at The Cinema at Selfridges, which was hosted by Elizabeth Day.

The guest list included Love Island’s Demi Jones and Shaughna Phillips, as well as Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller, and social media star GK Barry.

The Emmy Award-nominated series returns as the former SURvers attempt to pick up the pieces following a scandal that jolted the tight-knit friend group.

With resentments, forgiveness and shifting alliances, they attempt to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships.

The brand-new season of Vanderpump Rules will be available to stream only on Hayu in the UK and Ireland from January 31.