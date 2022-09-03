Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

PICS: Festival-goers celebrate the launch of Three All For Music at Electric Picnic

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Festival-goers stepped out in style to celebrate the launch of Three All For Music at Electric Picnic this weekend.

The beloved festival returned to Stradbally, Co. Laois this year for the first time since 2019.

Over the festival weekend, the 3Charge & Chill area will provide fans with the perfect place to chill out and take a quick break between catching their favourite artists on the exclusive Sky Deck.

Sharlene Mawdsley at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Wild Youth’s Conor O’Donohoe at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy

The 3Charge & Chill area also features Recharge & Crystal Energy tunnels, a serenity slushie bar and an “All Spruced Up” station – where Three customers can avail of free hair and make-up over the weekend.

Electric Picnic’s headlining acts this year include Megan Thee Stallion, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Artic Monkeys, Snow Patrol and Tame Impala.

Actor Jay Duffy (centre) with Wild Youth band members Conor O’Donohoe and Ed Porter at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Cliodhna Denny and Brian Courtney at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Joe McGucken and Maire McGucken at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Tracy Clifford at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Miss Ireland 2022 Ivanna McMahon at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Ellen Keane at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Erica Cody at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Aisling Byrne and Ellen Keane at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
King Ye at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Stephen Byrne and Vin Antoniassi at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Ellen Keane at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. 
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us