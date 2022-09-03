PICS: Festival-goers celebrate the launch of Three All For Music at Electric Picnic

Festival-goers stepped out in style to celebrate the launch of Three All For Music at Electric Picnic this weekend.

The beloved festival returned to Stradbally, Co. Laois this year for the first time since 2019.

Over the festival weekend, the 3Charge & Chill area will provide fans with the perfect place to chill out and take a quick break between catching their favourite artists on the exclusive Sky Deck.

The 3Charge & Chill area also features Recharge & Crystal Energy tunnels, a serenity slushie bar and an “All Spruced Up” station – where Three customers can avail of free hair and make-up over the weekend.

Electric Picnic’s headlining acts this year include Megan Thee Stallion, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Artic Monkeys, Snow Patrol and Tame Impala.