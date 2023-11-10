PICS: Bonnie Ryan launches stunning new collection with SOSU Cosmetics

A host of beauty influencers and well-known faces stepped out for the launch of Bonnie Ryan’s new collection with SOSU Cosmetics on Thursday night.

Held at No.25 Fitzwilliam Place, Bonnie and Suzanne Jackson unveiled their new collaboration – an 11-piece makeup collection that ranges from lip kits to eyeshadow palettes.

The beauty influencer and makeup artist was joined by her mother Morah and sister Babette at the exclusive launch event.

Bonnie’s aim for her new make-up range was to be “super wearable for all ages.”

Inspired by the city chic essence of the supermodel era of the early 1990’s, fans will love the nostalgic overtones of each piece.

Within the collection come three highly pigmented creamy lip kits, two lash options, a liquid blush, contour glow palette, eyeshadow palette and a dual-ended brush.

The full collection is available to shop in stores and online from Friday, November 10th.

Bonnie said: “I wanted to develop a line of products that make you feel like you’re the main character, a chic individual who lives life on the move and looks flawless while doing it. A collection you reach for day, night, and time again.”

Suzanne Jackson, Founder of SOSU Cosmetics, added: “Bonnie has a long history with SOSU Cosmetics, working with us since 2019. We were one of the first brands to work with her and it’s been a dream since the beginning.

“She embodies what SOSU Cosmetics is all about, and her hard work, innovation and passion has shone through throughout the whole process of creating this collection. A long time in the making, I’m so proud to finally bring it to market.

“All of our hearts and souls went into making it come to fruition and I can’t wait for you all to fall in love with it like we have!”