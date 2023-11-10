Ad
PICS: Bonnie Ryan launches stunning new collection with SOSU Cosmetics

Suzanne Jackson and Bonnie Ryan
A host of beauty influencers and well-known faces stepped out for the launch of Bonnie Ryan’s new collection with SOSU Cosmetics on Thursday night.

Held at No.25 Fitzwilliam Place, Bonnie and Suzanne Jackson unveiled their new collaboration – an 11-piece makeup collection that ranges from lip kits to eyeshadow palettes.

The beauty influencer and makeup artist was joined by her mother Morah and sister Babette at the exclusive launch event.

Bonnie Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Suzanne Jackson and Bonnie Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Morah Ryan, Bonnie Ryan and Babette Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Morah Ryan and Bonnie Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Babette Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Bonnie’s aim for her new make-up range was to be “super wearable for all ages.”

Inspired by the city chic essence of the supermodel era of the early 1990’s, fans will love the nostalgic overtones of each piece.

Within the collection come three highly pigmented creamy lip kits, two lash options, a liquid blush, contour glow palette, eyeshadow palette and a dual-ended brush.

The full collection is available to shop in stores and online from Friday, November 10th.

Suzanne Jackson pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Morah Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Katie Jackson pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Zoe Coady pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Carol Byrne pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ruth Bergin pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Louise McSharry pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Katja Mia pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

NIamh Cullen pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Bonnie said: “I wanted to develop a line of products that make you feel like you’re the main character, a chic individual who lives life on the move and looks flawless while doing it. A collection you reach for day, night, and time again.”

Suzanne Jackson, Founder of SOSU Cosmetics, added: “Bonnie has a long history with SOSU Cosmetics, working with us since 2019. We were one of the first brands to work with her and it’s been a dream since the beginning.

“She embodies what SOSU Cosmetics is all about, and her hard work, innovation and passion has shone through throughout the whole process of creating this collection. A long time in the making, I’m so proud to finally bring it to market.

“All of our hearts and souls went into making it come to fruition and I can’t wait for you all to fall in love with it like we have!”

Paula Callan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Donna Juric pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Suzanne Jackson and Bonnie Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Jules Fallon and Demeter Wollen pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Carla Fitzgerald pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Kate O Neill and Zoe Coady pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Nicole Gaffney pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Grace Mongey pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Alexandra Milek pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Monika Klinaviciute pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Sam Lee and Sarah Cummins pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Steph King , Olivia Hayes and Leslie Walsh pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Suzanne Jackson and Bonnie Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Emma Kehoe pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Celine Flanagan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Siomha Connolly pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Bonnie Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Bonnie Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Suzanne Jackson and Bonnie Ryan pictured at the SOSU Cosmetics X Bonnie Ryan Collection at No 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

